New partnership to host Asian weddings at East of England Arena

An Asian events specialist has teamed up with the East of England Arena to host Asian weddings at the Peterborough venue.

The Monsoon Venue Group is to stage a wedding open day at the East of England Arena and Events Centre on January 18.

It will showcase the centre as an ideal location for a variety of Asian weddings from 400 guests in the boardroom to 1,800 guests in the main arena building.

A spokesperson said that potential wedding clients are invited to come along and see the venue dressed for an Asian wedding, to help them visualise the exciting possibilities, speak to experts and start planning.

Dean Rees, the arena’s business development manager, said: “Monsoon’s reputation for excellence requires no explanation when you see the results, which are simply breathtaking. We’re delighted that Monsoon is now able to help us to manage and deliver Asian weddings and other events, and provide the highest levels of service and delivery.”

For more details visit www.youreventspace.co.uk/weddings