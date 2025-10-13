New Mexican food takeaway set to open in Peterborough city centre

By Ben Jones
Published 13th Oct 2025, 12:18 BST
New signage has gone up on Bridge Street, indicating the arrival of a new Mexican takeaway in Peterborough city centre.

Mexi Bean Express is poised for a move into the city centre after new signage was installed over the weekend.

The unit has previously been home to the Peterborough Visitor Information Centre as well as the charity shop Second Chance.

Mexi Bean has current locations in the north of England and Yorkshire including Halifax, Brighouse, Huddersfield, Sowerby Bridge and Morley.

The new Mexi Bean Express on Bridge Street.placeholder image
The new Mexi Bean Express on Bridge Street.

The menu is set to include burritos, tacos, quesadillas, fajitas, churros and much more.

All food is 100% halal, with vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options available.

To find out more, visit https://mexibeanexpress.co.uk/

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Mexi Bean regarding the exact opening date.

