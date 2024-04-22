Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​A business lobbying group has appointed an international trade adviser to help Peterborough businesses get into new overseas markets. ​

Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce has recruited Dr Ilona Karpanos as its International Trade Advisor.

She will play a key role in supporting international trade between Cambridgeshire and the world.

Dr Ilona Karpanos who has been appointed as International Trade Advisor for Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce.

Ilona is an experienced project manager and consultant in international business development with almost 20 years’ experience in international trade, including research on specific markets and market activities, and working with both SMEs and large companies across different industries.

Ilona said: “With my extensive expertise and practical knowledge in international business, coupled with my PhD academic background in political science and international relations, I am looking forward to putting my skills and experience to use to support the work of the chamber.”

Ilona also holds an MBA in marketing, MA in international business and BA in finance.

