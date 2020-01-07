New hand on helm of Peterborough Young Lawyers Group.

A call for more volunteers has gone out from the new president of the Peterborough Young Lawyers Group.

Nick McCarthy, of Hegarty Solicitors, based in Broadway, has just been elected to the two-year post for the group, which seeks create a social environment for like-minded young lawyers and provide a support network for those in the early stages of their career.

He said: “I am hoping more volunteers from Peterborough and the surrounding areas will become involved with the PYLG.

“I am very excited to begin my tenure as President.

“It is a deep honour and a privilege to be elected to this position and I look forward to working together with all the other young lawyers in the Peterborough and district region over the next two years to provide a strong social and career-networking environment for all young lawyers in the area.

“I joined the PYLG in 2014 and I have seen the society go from strength to strength.”

Mr McCarthy added: “It is my goal to continue this growth both in terms of membership and also in relation to our output of hosting events and producing written and social media material.”

Membership is open to anyone above 18 who is a law student, paralegal, legal executive, barrister or solicitor of up to five years’ experience.

For details email nick.mccarthy@hegarty.co.uk or connect with the group on LinkedIn.