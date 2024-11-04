Goal is to make city place of ‘opportunity for all’

​A new blueprint has been unveiled to power new growth in Peterborough in a bid to ensure the city is a place of ‘opportunity for all.’

​A new economic growth strategy is being drawn up by Peterborough City Council as councillors seek to transform the city over the next 10 years.

The strategy focuses on coordinating the economic growth of the city by ensuring all planned growth is underpinned on five guiding principles, which are sustainability, innovation and diversity, inclusivity, attractive and connected.

Peterborough City Council leader Cllr Dennis Jones says new Peterborough Economic Growth Strategy seeks to make the city a 'beacon of equitable development and a high quality of life – a city of opportunity for all.'

The council says the areas of growth have been chosen to ensure Peterborough is growing in the right way to help the city’s businesses, futureproof the city and lead to more highly skilled and paid jobs – putting more money into residents’ pockets.

Councillor Dennis Jones, leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “Peterborough is a city with a rich history, great ambition and incredible economic potential.

“Our vision with the Peterborough Economic Growth strategy is to make our city a beacon of equitable development and a high quality of life – a city of opportunity for all.

“Peterborough is on the cusp of a great transformation in terms of regeneration.

"In order to capitalise on this and ensure that the residents and communities of Peterborough benefit, it is essential that proactive action is taken to deliver those benefits.

“Transformational change over the next decade will improve residents’ quality of life, reduce levels of poverty and inequality, and help to make Peterborough one of the most attractive places to live, work and visit in the UK.

"This strategy will help create a bigger, better and greener Peterborough, growing in the right way to meet the needs of its population, providing a range of high-quality attractions and facilities.”

The Peterborough Economic Growth strategy is one of three strategies which will link up in a bid to make the city a more desirable to live, work and visit.

The two other strategies are the Visitor Economy Strategy and an Employment and Skills Strategy, which is due to be unveiled later this year.