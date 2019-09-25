New arrivals at former Peterborough home of collapsed Thomas Cook

The former Peterborough home of collapsed Thomas Cook has been transformed into a £4.5 million business hub.

The offices in Coningsby Road, Bretton, which were sold by the holiday giant in 2017, have been turned into an industrial park with 36 units.

The interior of one of the new units at Coningsby Park, in Bretton.

The owner, Stenprop, says it has just completed six lettings, with the largest to Kerry Foods, a leading suppliers of food products, which has renewed its lease for five years on 66,000 sq ft of space.

The other five new lettings of 68,000sq ft on 10-year leases with the new occupiers including Safari Play, Hera Beauty, and JB Packagin Solutions.

Simon Ross, head of asset management at Stenprop, said: “The refurbishment of Coningsby Business Park presented an exciting prospect for Stenprop.

“Due to a lack of supply of good quality industrial product in the local area, we have been able to capitalise on pent-up demand for industrial space.

“We have agreed a number of new leases ahead of formal completion of our refurbishment programme.

“The finished product is highly versatile and is well suited to a multitude of business uses, as evidenced by our new customer base specialising in a variety of market sectors including manufacturing, distribution and leisure.”

Gordon Forster, managing director of Safari Play, said: “We had been looking for two years to find the correct site across the Midlands area.

“Between the adventure play and party facility and the day nursery the business hopes to create more than 80 local jobs.”

