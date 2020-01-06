New arrivals at former home of collapsed Thomas Cook in Peterborough

Two companies are poised to move into new units created at the former home of Thomas Cook in Peterborough.

The firms are poised to occupy units at Coningsby Park in Bretton, which was the former home of holiday giant Thomas Cook before its move to Westpoint, Lynch Wood, in 2016 - just three years before its collapse.

The new arrivals include cash and carry wholesaler Kepenek Foods,which has agreed a 10-year lease for space totalling 9,182 sq ft at Unit 12 at the park, which has enjoyed a £4.5 million revamp.

In addition, Outstanding Events, an event and technology company, has signed a lease on unit 21, which comprises 3,068 sq ft of industrial space.

The new lettings follow a number of other lease agreements including those on units 23 and 24 with a further 37,233 sq ft currently under offer.

The park has undergone a major refurbishment after being bought by South African investment firm Stenprop Industrials, which has been jointly advised by Savills and Barker Storey Matthews.

Edward Gee, associate director in the business space team at Savills Peterborough, said there are now only a handful of remaining units available to let at a starting quoting rent of £4.75 per sq ft (£51 per sq m).

He added: "Comprising 36 units, the park has undergone extensive refurbishment works to deliver high spec industrial space.

"The high quality warehouse accommodation will provide easy access to the parkway and the A1 (M) making it an ideal location for these latest occupiers.”