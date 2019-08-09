National recognition for Peterborough firm

A Peterborough based firm helping residents find the perfect job is celebrating after being nominated for a top award.

The Job Show runs events across the country, giving employers and job hunter a boost to find the right worker and the right role.

The company has now been confirmed as a finalist in the 2019 UK Business Awards. The finalist place was awarded in The Disruptive Business

Model Category for its ’innovation and positive disruption’ in the existing market place.

Victoria Clarke Director of the Job Show said: “We are delighted and thrilled to be a finalist in our first ever entry in The UK Business Awards. “This recognition will give us even greater determination to continue producing more rewarding and successful recruitment and careers events and continue making a difference within the community.”

The Job Show gathers the region’s top employers, training providers, universities, colleges and organisations all under one roof and take place at various iconic venues such as Premiership and National Football stadiums such as Arsenal FC, Hampden Park and Wembley Stadium.

The UK Business Awards is a celebration of excellence and innovation in British business, with 18 categories that will see firms present before an expert judging panel in a bid to win.

Among those shortlisted as finalists are Manchester United FC, EDAM Group, HSBC UK and Virgin Trains.