M&S, Odeon and Ben & Jerry's: The changing face of Peterborough's High Street in 2024

This year has been a volatile year for the High Street across the country – and Peterborough has been no different.

From the January announcement that M&S was set to leave Queensgate, to the November boost for the shopping centre, there has been plenty of changes in Peterborough – both in the city centre, and in other parts of the city.

Here we have a look at some of the headline moves that have seen major names leave their city home – and those who have provided a much needed boost.

These are not all the openings and closings – just some of those that hit the headlines

Queensgate has seen a number of changes in 2024

M&S closed their store in Queensgate earlier this year - and is probably the biggest loss to the city centre in 2024

The Shed opened up in Fletton Quays, bringing a New York Deli vibe to Peterborough's food and drink scene