More industry chiefs from Peterborough needed for Mayor’s team

Peterborough business leaders are being sought to guide the growth of jobs and wealth across the county.

Six industry veterans are needed to join the combined authority’s business board, which gives the private sector a voice in the region’s decision making.

It is hoped to attract more women, entrepreneurs, business leaders from black and ethnic minorities, and big hitters from small and medium sized ventures.

The board has been tasked with putting the region’s first Local Industrial Strategy into everyday action

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough mayor James Palmer said: “We want a vigorous mix of the brightest and best. They’ll have a defining hand in delivering growth for the whole area.”

For more details and to apply visit www.cambridgeshirepeterborough-ca.gov.uk