Meet the Peterborough entrepreneur in search of start-ups in need of help

An entrepreneur who grew and sold his own digital marketing agency is looking to back exciting hi-tech start-ups in Peterborough.

Simon Penson (39) who has just bowed out from the award-winning Zazzle Media – the Market Deeping company he created with wife Hannah 10 years ago – is on the lookout for digital ventures in need of a boost.

He said: “Peterborough is a great place for start-ups.

“There is a lot of talent here – if someone has a great idea there is no reason why it can’t be successful

“I am looking for really ambitious people who perhaps have a great business idea and want help to get it off the ground or are running a business and are not sure how to take it to the next level.”

Mr Penson is also part of Haatch Ventures, created by Peterborough’s Kiddicare.com founder Scott Weavers-Wright, which aims to unlock millions of pounds to invest in new digital ventures.

Mr Penson said: “It will depend on the business – it can either go through Haatch or I’ll handle it myself.

He said: “I am passionate about helping start-ups.

“I been through the tremendous highs and crushing lows that come with running your own business.

“When we set up Zazzle, I expected it to take six months to make a profit but it took two years. At times we had to sell some of our own possessions.

“In the end it was worth it and I wouldn’t change a thing.”

l Anyone seeking help with a business venture can contact Mr Penson on: me@simonpenson.co.uk