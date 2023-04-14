News you can trust since 1948
Long-awaited Peterborough Greggs at Serpentine Green set to open

The shop at Serpentine Green was first due to open in 2021.

By Ben Jones
Published 13th Apr 2023, 23:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 23:26 BST

The long-delayed Greggs store at Serpentine Green is finally set to open next month.

The store was initially set to open towards the end of 2021 but has been hit by a series of delays.

It will be located on the right side of the centre, next to Costa, where the former Thomas Cook store was located. The Thomas Cook branding has now been removed as work to fit out the new shop takes place.

The Thomas Cook branding has now been removed from the new Greggs shop at Serpentine Green.
The stores will be the seventh Greggs site in the city with shops already at Bridge Street, Long Causeway, Queensgate, Bretton Centre, Ortongate and Eye Green.

A Greggs spokesperson confirmed: “Greggs is due to open a new shop in Serpentine Green next month.

"We will be sure to share further information with you in the coming weeks.”

