The long-delayed Greggs store at Serpentine Green is finally set to open next month.

The store was initially set to open towards the end of 2021 but has been hit by a series of delays.

It will be located on the right side of the centre, next to Costa, where the former Thomas Cook store was located. The Thomas Cook branding has now been removed as work to fit out the new shop takes place.

The stores will be the seventh Greggs site in the city with shops already at Bridge Street, Long Causeway, Queensgate, Bretton Centre, Ortongate and Eye Green.

A Greggs spokesperson confirmed: “Greggs is due to open a new shop in Serpentine Green next month.

"We will be sure to share further information with you in the coming weeks.”