Life-saving Gemma’s Hearts is lifted by Peterborough business support

Community-minded businesses have been doing their bit to help a charity that seeks to save lives.

Bosses have been supporting Yaxley-based Gemma’s Hearts, which aims to provide defibrillators in public places.

Maggie Rushmer with Flagship Fred outside Bevishall sheltered housing.

Woodston-based EML Electrical Contractors helped fund a new defibrillator at Heritage Park Primary School, in Park Farm, with the life-saving equipment was installed free by Lewiss Turner and George Warrington of Turner Electrical Services, in Yaxley.

Flagship Training UK, of Woodston, helped deliver free CPR and defibrillator awareness training for residents and staff at Bevishall Sheltered Housing, Paston Ridings, as well as the community.

Gemma Wells, of Gemma’s Hearts, said: “It’s so important to get these life-saving defibrillators to our local communities.”

“Cardiac arrests can happen at any age and at any time. Having a defib nearby gives people a far better opportunity for survival.”

Lewiss and George from Turners Electrical Services.

Maggie Rushmer, of Flagship Training UK, said: “All the defibrillators that Gemma has installed require training sessions, so that local people feel confident in using the equipment if required.

“We are so proud to be supporting Gemma’s Hearts.”

Mr Turner said: “It’s a great cause. We are more than happy to be on board with Gemma’s Hearts now around our city.

“These machines are life-saving bits of equipment so to help out gives us great satisfaction, especially knowing at some point they could potentially save someone’s life.

“It’s my way of doing something for charity in our local community.”

Gemma is looking to continue to raise awareness and funds.

Anyone interested in fundraising and supporting Gemma’s Hearts, should contact Gemma through ‘Gemma’s Hearts Facebook page’.