Leading British tech employer to hold recruitment event for Thomas Cook staff in Peterborough

A leading British tech employer is to hold a recruitment event in Peterborough for Thomas Cook workers after the tour operator’s demise.

RS Components, a global provider of industrial and electronic products, will provide support with tasks such as CV writing, LinkedIn profiles and interview tips, and will share its current openings.

The event is being held at the Holiday Inn in Thorpe Wood on Monday (September 30) from 11am until 3pm.

More than 1,000 people lost their jobs in Peterborough as a result of Thomas Cook going bust on Monday.

RS, which is the trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, was rated the 10th best tech sector company to work for in Britain according to data released by job site Indeed.

The firm said it has already been speaking to Thomas Cook employees throughout the week.

Lindsley Ruth, CEO at Electrocomponents, said: “The sudden and unexpected end to Thomas Cook’s operations has come as a huge blow to holidaymakers, but of course has deeply affected many people whose lives have relied on this employment.

“The team at our largest UK facility in Corby wanted to support any employees, locally and beyond, who may need help in preparing for, identifying and applying for new jobs roles – and help where we can by highlighting our current openings.

“Our proximity to the Thomas Cook corporate head office has impacted many of our own employees, friends and relatives and this event is an extension of our commitment to support local communities.

“During the liaison that has already taken place, the pride and passion for their organisation has shone through, and it is clear the employees have been a credit to Thomas Cook. We feel confident we can support and guide people looking for help and do our best to get them into jobs quickly, to minimise the disruption on their lives.”

As well as the event itself, the RS Talent Acquisition team is setting up a dedicated mailbox set up for Thomas Cook employees: ThomasCookRecruitment@RS-Components.com.

