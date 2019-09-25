Large Peterborough jobs fair organised for Thomas Cook staff

A recruitment event to support Thomas Cook staff in Peterborough has been organised.

The free jobs fair is being held on Wednesday, October 2 at the Town Hall in Bridge Street from 9.30am to 4pm.

The Thomas Cook head office in Lynch Wood

It has been organised by Opportunity Peterborough, the city’s economic development agency, in partnership with other key support agencies.

A wide range of employers from Peterborough and the surrounding areas will be available to share their current job opportunities.

Any businesses that wish to exhibit free of charge should contact Opportunity Peterborough.

The day will run as a drop in jobs fair so people can visit at a convenient time.

Peterborough City Council leader Cllr John Holdich said the demise of Thomas Cook could affect up to 3,000 jobs in Peterborough if suppliers to the travel giant are included.

Speaking about the jobs fair, Opportunity Peterborough’s chief executive Tom Hennessy said, “These terrible events have affected over 1,000 local people’s livelihoods and we want to help them find work in Peterborough as quickly as possible.

“Thomas Cook staff have highly prized and transferable skills that employers want, regardless of industry, and with a buoyant jobs market and the goodwill already on display from other local businesses there are many opportunities.

“This is an obvious blow for all members of the Thomas Cook family, but we want to help turn the outpouring of support into tangible results for all staff affected.

“We’ve worked with large employers before to support staff facing redundancy. The sudden change and closure of the company gives us an unprecedented set of circumstances to work with but we will do whatever we can to help those affected.”

Former Thomas Cook employees are being contacted directly.

Opportunity Peterborough said registration for the event is “appreciated but not required”. Any organisation that would like to take part at the fair should email: info@opportunitypeterborough.co.uk or call 01733 317417.