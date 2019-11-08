Labels maker expands with investment in new machinery

Peterborough labels maker expands with investment in new technology

AA Labels, based in Wainman Road, is also looking to recruit new staff as it steps up production at its site.

Inside the factory at AA Labels.

The new investment has involved the installation of state-of-the-art printing and label manufacturing equipment.

It is planning a further six figure investment in a roll label converting machine later this year to keep up with customer demand.

Ian Axelsen, business development manager, said: “This is a significant investment and is designed to maximise capacity within our existing site.

“In terms of production staff operating the equipment, we are now up to a team of 15 in the factory and warehouse on one day-time shift. “We plan to increase capacity further inline with demand, with the introduction of additional work shifts.

He added: “AA Labels continues to grow in excess of 20 per cent each year in volume terms, with the printed label part of the business growing faster still, and almost doubling year-on-year.

“It is this continuous investment in people and technology that contributes to the expansion of services and winning of market share.”

AA Lables was created 13 years ago by Sohail and Asifa Sethi and exports to Europe, Canada, Argentina, America, Australia and Hong Kong.

The company, which also operates in Lahore, in Pakistan, is renowned for its manufacture of adhesive labels that attach to medical samples that have to be kept at below freezing temperatures.