Jobs to be created if petrol station and M&S store gets green light at Market Deeping

More than 20 jobs could be created if plans for an around-the-clock petrol station in Market Deeping are given the green light.

Peterborough-based construction company, Lindum, will build the service station and M&S store if the plans are approved by South Kesteven District Council next week.

The development is expected to create 25 full-time and part-time jobs with the 24-hour petrol station operated by BP Oil UK.

The M&S store will sell snacks and drinks, convenience groceries, newspapers and car care items and will also be open 24-hours.

The site is currently used for agriculture.

Lindum development manager Mitul Shah said the building would be a modern design and would be accessed via a new junction and ghost lane off the A15.

He said: "The scheme will create jobs and will make a positive contribution to the local economy.

"In addition, the proposed location means traffic from the nearby industrial estate will have no need to venture in and out of town for fuel or essentials.”

In a report submitted with the planning application, planning specialists Robert Doughty Consultancy state the petrol station would mostly serve drivers using the A15 and A1175 rather than residents of Market Deeping, where there is already a petrol station at the local Co-op.

The plans have been recommended for approval by council officers and will go before councillors on June 26.

The meeting takes place in the Ballroom at the Guildhall Arts Centre, St. Peter's Hill, Grantham, at 1pm.