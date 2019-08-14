Jobs created at Peterborough-based Smartheat as firm buys new home

A growing heating and plumbing business that began life in its founder’s Peterborough home has just moved into its own commercial premises.

The relocation for Smartheat Plumbing and Heating comes as its workload grows and it looks to recruit more gas engineers and apprentices.

Directors Simon Foreman and Kevin Hobbs decided the time had come to move from their leasehold building in Benedict Square, Werrington and find new freehold premises.

And after a four months search, the company has just bought its own 4,000 sq ft base in the Werrington Business Centre, in Papyrus Road.

Its new home is twice the size of its former leased premises.

Simon Foreman, director of Smartheat Plumbing and Heating, said: “Having run our business from home and then a leasehold property for nine years, Kevin and I felt it was time to purchase a commercial building that would provide a permanent home for the company.

“This has proved exactly the right decision and will enable us to plan for the future by expanding the company and increasing our customer database.”

The purchase has been backed by funding from Barclays.

Smartheat employs 13 staff, including six engineers and two apprentices with the company planning to offer further job opportunities to two full-time gas engineers and an apprentice.

Neil Collcott, business manager at Barclays, Peterborough, said: “This has given the business the stability to plan for the future and create local job opportunities.”

Paul Judd, Area Business Manager at Barclays, Peterborough, said: “We know that commercial premises in Peterborough are always in high demand.

Mr Judd added: “It can take quite a few months before finding the right property, but the search is always worth it and an investment for the future.”