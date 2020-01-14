Jobs created as recruitment firm moves into Peterborough

A recruitment firm is creating jobs with the opening of a new office in Peterborough.

Encore Personnel is marking a new phase of growth with the launch of a new office - its 10th - in Broadway Court, in Broadway.

A spokesman said the new office would be operated by four members of staff.

The team will be led by divisional manager, Martin Knowles and will specialise in providing blue-collar workers to industrial and agricultural sectors.

Mr Knowles said: “After success within our Spalding office, we have seen a number of new opportunities present themselves win Peterborough.

“We are already looking at new avenues to expand the team and offering within the area over the next two years.

“Expanding Encore’s network now will enable us to continuing delivering an unparalleled service to our clients and candidates, with a knowledgeable team in place to drive and deliver ambitious results.

Mr Knowles added: “Many businesses across the city and wider region operate within the food, agricultural and horticultural sectors and we have the expert knowledge to provide clients with the best recruitment solutions.”

Pete Taylor, managing director at Encore Personnel, said: ““In the past 12 months, we have strived to accelerate growth, We have ambitious business aspirations and in addition to announcing a new Senior Management Team we recently invested in launching a new Interim division.

He added: “The opening of the Peterborough office is the next phase in expanding our national network of offices.”