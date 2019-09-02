Jobs created as Peterborough firm expands with move to new head office

A communications company in Peterborough is creating jobs as it expands the business.

Rydal Communications has just relocated to prestigious offices in Church Walk in a move that has created a need to recruit eight extra members of staff.

Managing director Steffan Dancy, who created the company 11 years ago from his home, said: “With significant growth over the last 12 months, we realised the time was right to find larger and more modern premises to accommodate the planned expansion for the company.

“As part of our relocation, we have taken on eight new staff and expect to be able to offer further job opportunities in the future.”

The company’s relocation has been powered by funding from managers at Barclays, which has enabled the purchase of the premises and a refurbishment.

Since the company’s creation is has grown from delivering mobile airtime and BT line rental and call traffic to small businesses in the Peterborough area to an award winning communications and managed IT provider with 52 staff supporting clients across the UK, Europe and USA.

The company specialises in managed IT, phone systems, VoIP solutions, Gigabit broadband, mobile airtime and CCTV, offering clients a one stop service.

Alex Spires, Barclays relationship manager, Peterborough, said: “The new premises will provide a more modern working environment for the company as it moves into its next phase of growth.

He added: “The future creation of new jobs will be welcomed by people in Peterborough.”