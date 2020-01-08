Jobs created as Peterborough carpentry firm carves out new niche

Have your say

Jobs have been created by a growing carpentry company in Peterborough.

The family-owned Woodstone Carpentry has recruited 35 extra employees over the last year after securing a number of large contracts, which have helped send its turnover soaring.

David Benton from Woodstone Carpentry at Brightfield Business Hub, Orton Southgate with Gary Feetham, Gary Leverton and Jacob Benton. EMN-200301-124210009

Its expansion has also prompted a relocation to larger premises at the Brightstone Business Hub, in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, where it has occupied two large units.

The seven-year-old company has been a key player in many of the large construction projects that have taken shape in the region.

Director David Benton said: “We have undertaken carpentry contracting for most of the large and small building companies in Peterborough and Cambridge.

“We have worked on projects at numerous schools, RAF Wittering, Hinchingbrooke Hospital, and the prestigious K1 Cohousing project in Cambridge, building Swedish timber framed houses, which has won numerous architectural awards.

Mr Benton added: “This year we have moved into passive fire protection and fire door installation in January, mostly in London and Kent but all over the country as far north as Liverpool.

“This has resulted in us growing from a five-person operation turning over £272,000 last year to one that has 40 operatives and a turnover of around £2 million this year.

“It has meant we have needed to move to larger premises.

“Our action coach has also nominated for an award with the Business Excellence Forum for the fastest growth.”