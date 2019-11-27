Jobs created as home care business opens in Peterborough

An enterprising woman is creating jobs in Peterborough as she opens her own home care and support business.

Rubie Rattan has officially opened a branch of SureCare Peterborough with offices in Culley Court, Orton Southgate.

It is hoped the business will have 30 staff by the spring with that figure doubling by the end of next year.

Franchise owner Ms Rattan said: “This is an extremely proud day for me and my team. We have worked tirelessly to get to this point.

“We aim to be one of Peterborough’s leading providers of personal home care and support. We envisage being a large employer and our aim is to have at least 30 fully trained care staff by March 2020 with a further 30 hired and trained before next Christmas.”

The business is CQC registered with Kayleigh Cooper as its registered care manager.