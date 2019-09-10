James Bond movie supplier brings the action to Peterborough

A flooring specialist with a role in a James Bond movie is expanding by opening a showroom in Peterborough.

The Wooden Floor Store, renown for providing flooring for the set of James Bond film, Spectre, has moved into a 3,000ft sq store at the Discovery Business Park, in Yaxley, creating a number of jobs.

The Wooden Floor Store

The independent retailer, which currently has seven outlets, says the move is part of a larger expansion with new stores opening in Reading and Manchester.

Twelve jobs will be created across the three stores with the firm’s turnover expected to rise by up to £2 million.

Richard Snape, co-founder, said: “We’re delighted to open in Peterborough. It gives us a vital presence in Cambridgeshire.

“Twenty years ago we started with nothing but an initial investment of £500 and have grown to become the only independent with a nation-wide footprint.”

Four years ago, The Wooden Floor Store supplied flooring for the set of James Bond film Spectre after Pinewood Studios, of Buckinghamshire, which produced the film, approached the company with a £30,000 contract for flooring for a luxury Austrian hotel set.

The Wooden Floor Store currently has four outlets in Scotland (Glasgow, Edinburgh, Falkirk and Paisley), two in Northern Ireland (Belfast and Lisburn), will have four in England after this expansion phase (London, Manchester, Peterborough and Reading) and plans to operate from more than 20 sites across the country over the next three to five years.

Further expansion into locations across the Midlands, Wales, and south-east are in the pipeline and anticipated to materialise in 2020.