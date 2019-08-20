Internet clothing firm Patatam launches in UK a year after move to Peterborough

An online clothing company, which moved into Peterborough a year ago, has officially launched its business in the UK.

France-based Patatam, which sells quality second-hand clothing, has unveiled its UK website as it seeks to bring more covenience to buying and disposing of unwanted garments.

The company opened its UK operations last year when it took out a 10 year lease on a 17,657 sq ft unit at Centurion Business Centre in Bretton - attracted by Peterborough’s skilled workforce.

Patatam.co.uk, which has been operating in France since 2013, sells quality second hand clothing from brands including Topshop, Zara and River Island.

The clothes are sourced from charity shops, housing clearance centres and from the public using Patatam’s Patabag service, which reduces the amount of clothing going to landfill.

Consumers access the website and enter the details of their unwanted clothing and receive a quote from Patatam for purchasing them, before requesting a free Patabag postage bag from the website to put their discarded clothes into and send onto Patatam.

Provided they meet Patatam’s standards, a payment is sent out there and then. Patatam then handle the resale of the items to the public as a separate transaction without any need for the original user to get involved.

Eric Gagnaire, co-founder at Patatam said: “Following our successful launch in France in 2013, we now feel it is the time to bring this concept to the UK.

“At Patatam, we support those shoppers who want to be fashionable, but do so more ethically, by searching for or selling their pre-loved quality clothing from their favourite high street brands.

“Our mission at Patatam is to reduce the high levels of clothing waste in landfills in the UK.

“This can be done through purchasing the pre-loved quality clothes from the site or using our new, revolutionary Patabag, which removes the inconvenience of selling on their quality second hand clothes.

“We just ask users to send their clothes to us and they then receive a payment for their clothes – and that’s it! They don’t have to do anything else.”