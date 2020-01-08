Independent dairy in Peterborough enjoys taste of success as profits rise

Have your say

A leading dairy supplier in Peterborough has seen its profits surge.

The national Meadow Foods, which operates a factory employing about 120 staff in Third Drive, Fengate, has reported a pre-tax profit of £25.6 million for the year ending March 2019.

That is up from the £22 million pre-tax profits for the previous year. Turnover has also risen over the same period from £427 million to £456 million.

Chief executive Mark Chantler said: “These are a positive set of results, achieved in a challenging marketplace. Our growth is primarily a result of an expanded product portfolio, targeted acquisitions and improved efficiencies.

“This strategy for growth will continue and is reflected in our recent acquisition of Nimbus Foods, which has allowed us to further diversify our portfolio and cement our position as a leading supplier of value added ingredients.”

Sixteen months ago, Meadow Foods announced the creation of 50 jobs in Peterborough as its operations expanded.