Hundreds turn out for Thomas Cook workers’ jobs fair in Peterborough

Hundreds of people flocked to a jobs fair in Peterborough staged to help former staff of collapsed holiday giant Thomas Cook.

More than 100 employers put up help desks at the event at Peterborough Town Hall to promote a range of exciting career vacancies .

Some 1,000 plus people lost their jobs in Peterborough when the 178-year-old tour operator went into liquidation on September 23 after failing to secure a £200 million financial lifeline from its banks.

The collapse brought the immediate closure of the Thomas Cook’s retail stores and its offices at Westpoint, in Lynch Wood, with staff left unpaid.

The jobs fair was hosted by economic regeneration company Opportunity Peterborough, which has also set up an online jobs noticeboard containing scores of vacancies.

Tom Hennessy, chief executive of Opportunity Peterborough, said: “Peterborough has shown an amazing amount support for Thomas Cook staff and we’d like to say a huge thank you to all the organisations that exhibited and got in touch to offer their help.

“We’ve had over 100 companies coming forward with their job opportunities or practical support for those who’ve been affected.

“The companies that we were able to host in the Town Hall were extremely impressed with the quality of the staff.”

Engineering services firm Marshall ADG took to social media site Twitter to state: “Ready and waiting to support former staff of ThomasCook. We’ve got some great roles to fill and lots of helpful advice to build confidence.”

Currency company Travelex tweeted to say its Talent Acquisition Team was at the Thomas Cook job fair ‘offering support, guidance and, where possible, jobs to previous employees of Thomas Cook’.

Many other businesses have offered free support such as taxi companies, hairdressers, recruitment agencies and Peterborough United FC.

Peterborough City Council leader Councillor John Holdich said: “The event was well attended. There was a steady stream of people attending all day and a real upbeat atmosphere.

“I’m confident many of those people who have lost their jobs will have transferable skills and will be an asset to other companies in our city.”

The online noticeboard is at www.opportunitypeterborough.co.uk/thomas-cook-employment-opportunities/