Hundreds of jobs on offer at Peterborough fair

Jobseekers in Peterborough can apply for a wide range of jobs at a forthcoming fair.

The Department for Work and Pensions and Tackling Worklessness in Peterborough (TWIP) are hosting their annual jobs fair ‘Recruit-19’ on Wednesday, September 11 from 10am to 2.30pm at Peterborough Town Hall in Bridge Street.

With more than 30 stands the event will include hundreds of vacancies from the retail, administration, care, customer service and warehousing sectors. Companies attending include Vivacity, BGL Group, the NHS and Cross Keys Care.

The event is being sponsored by the Department for Work and Pensions and Cross Keys Homes and is hoping to help many find work or training opportunities. The event is open to those looking to get into work, as well as those who are looking to improve their career prospects.

Job hunters will be able to meet local employers on the day, find out what support and training opportunities are available in the city as well as browse real jobs quickly and conveniently. Attendees are therefore strongly encouraged to bring their CVs and dress smartly. Work coaches from Jobcentre Plus will also be available throughout the event to provide support.

There will also be a ‘Beat the Barriers’ interactive zone where jobseekers can find out and get support to tackle their barriers to employment such as low confidence, lack of computer skills and to consider different ideas such as self-employment.

Shaun Sadler, districts operations leader at Peterborough Jobcentre Plus, said: “This event is a great opportunity to see the jobs available across a wide spectrum of industries – there is something for everyone.

“For those who have just received their GCSE and A-Level results there will be plenty of apprentice roles, along with entry level positions. If you have more skills and experience there are roles at all levels, through to skilled work, part time and full time.

“Plus there is a multitude of training opportunities if you need to re-skill or upskill to improve your career potential. I would urge all job hunters to come along and see the opportunities out there in Peterborough.”

TWIP is a local group which incorporates Jobcentre Plus, Peterborough Regional College, City College Peterborough, Peterborough City Council, Peterborough Workspace and Opportunity Peterborough, as well as many other local companies and organisations which meet regularly to look at how they can tackle worklessness in the city and is led by Cross Keys Homes - the housing association.