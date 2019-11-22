How you can help Peterborough’s XL Displays appealto ensure all children get a gift this Christmas

A prominent employer in Peterborough has launched an appeal to ensure children get a gift at Christmas.

Exhibition stand manufacturer, XL Displays, in Manasty Road, Orton Southgate, has teamed up with the Salvation Army to ensure every child in Peterborough has a present to open this Christmas.

XL Displays' Joanne Bass, chief executive. EMN-180630-003400009

The company hopes businesses and people will donate donate gifts by December 12 for its annual Christmas Present Appeal.

The toys will be donated to children living in refuge from domestic abuse and those living in poverty who otherwise would not get any gifts.

It is the second year XL Displays has teamed up with the Salvation Army, and last year collected more than 600 toys to donate to vulnerable children.

XL Displays’ marketing manager, Lisa Hall, said: “We know there are a high number of children living in refuge or in poverty in Peterborough who wouldn’t get any presents to open on Christmas morning, so we wanted to do something to help them.

“Last year was our first time doing the appeal so we didn’t quite know what to expect, but the response we got was amazing and beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

Chief executive Joanne Bass said: “Giving back to the community is a massive part of who we are at XL Displays.

“We do lots of fundraising for various charities, but the Christmas Present Appeal hits a different spot.

“I have four children under nine-years-old, and the thought of them missing out on Christmas is agonising to me as a parent. I know the parents of the children the appeal helps feel the same way. They’re in unimaginably painful situations due to factors out of their control.”

Judith Harvey, the Salvation Army’s community programme officer, said: “We were so grateful for the amazing donation last year. We were blown away with the generosity.”

To help the appeal, please drop off, or send toys and gifts (unopened and unused), to XL Displays at 36-39 Manasty Road, Orton Southgate, Peterborough, PE2 6UP or you can donate money via the XL Displays JustGiving page.