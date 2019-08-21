Hopes high at Peterborough’s Burghley Hair-Beauty-Academy for double award success

Have your say

Staff at a hair and beauty salon in Peterborough are celebrating after being shortlisted for two national awards.

The Burghley Hair-Beauty-Academy, in St Peter’s House in Bishops Road, has been named as a finalist in the NHF/NBF Business Award.

It is shortlisted for the ‘best front of house team’ thanks to the work of receptionist Lynn Buckle, who has been with the business for 20 years.

And co-owner Tina Parsons has been shortlisted for the ‘outstanding contribution to the beauty industry’ category.

The winners will be announced at a glitzy awards evening in London on November 17.

NHF/NBF President, Ian Egerton said: “Our expert panel of judges had a tough job selecting this year’s finalists from the hundreds of entries we received this year.

“We have an extremely high calibre of entries.”