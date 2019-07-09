Homes builder’s cash boost for Peterborough’s Deafblind charity

Peterborough-based charity, Deafblind UK, has been given a cash boost by a homes builder.

CALA Homes, which is building at Hampton Lakes, in Peterborough, has donated £1,250 to the charity.

The gift will fund for two years the charity’s Friendly Fridays that give people with deafblindness, their families and carers gives guests the chance to meet.

Séamus Connolly, head of fundraising, said: “We’re so grateful to CALA Homes for their generous donation, as it’s meant we can continue to offer this service that supports the fight against isolation, which is common amongst people with sight and hearing loss.”

Duncan Jackson, managing director at CALA Homes, said: “We have always been committed to making a positive and lasting contribution to the local communities in which we build.”