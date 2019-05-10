Home Bargains submits plans for Peterborough fire-hit Toys R Us site

Plans to turn the former Toys R Us store into a new discount shop have been submitted –despite the site being severely damaged by fire.

Home Bargains submitted the plans to Peterborough City Council before the huge blaze ravaged the site on Bourges Boulevard at the end of April.

The building on fire. Photo: @EyePeterborough

The plans were submitted on April 10, while the fire broke out on April 22

Home Bargains have not commented on whether the blaze has meant they have had to rethink – or even scrap – the plans for the Peterborough store.

The Liverpool-based firm have also not commented on when the store could open, or how many jobs it would create if it was given the go ahead.

While the chain has more than 500 stores across the country, and employs more than 22,000 people, there are currently no branches in Peterborough, with the nearest outlet in Corby.

The planning application shows the firm is proposing to reduce the number of car parking spaces from 241 to 203, but the number of disabled spaces would increase from six to 12.

The plans say the building would be split into two retail units, with Home Bargains taking the larger section. There are no details on who the second occupant would be.

The site has been empty since Toys R Us went into administration last year.

Photo from David Lowndes

The fire started late on Monday, April 22, when police were forced to close the road for several hours while fire fighters from 12 different stations tackled the flames.

No-one was hut in the incident, but the flames and smoke could be seen for miles across the city.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said there was no evidence the blaze had been started deliberately.

Residents can have their say on the plans by searching for reference number 19/00555/FUL at www.peterborough.gov.uk/council/planning-and-development

Photo from David Lowndes

