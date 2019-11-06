High-tech firm keeps charity connected

A Peterborough IT specialist has been named as a high-tech supporter for a national charity.

Kamarin Computers, in Welbeck Way, Woodston, has been named as the first IT support provider for Children’s Cancer & Leukaemia Group (CCLG).

Ashley Gamble, the charity’s chief executive, said: “The IT solutions we were previously using were old and slow. Staff struggled to work remotely and keep their applications updated due to unreliable IT support.

“Kamarin was the first company that offered to come to our site and took the time to understand how we work and what we needed.”

Kamarin’s IT Consultant, James Royle, said: “A functioning and stable IT infrastructure is key in helping non-profit organisations deliver their essential services, without being distracted by backend business functions.”

