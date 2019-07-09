Hi-tech experts in Peterborough link agri firm to a new era

Have your say

Computer software experts in Peterborough are taking a long established agricultural firm into a new era.

Specialists at Kamarin Computers, based in The Metro Centre, Welbeck Way, Woodston, have overseen a digital transformation at agricultural and irrigation company, Hortech Systems.

The action came after bosses of the 30-year-old firm, in Spalding, realised growth was being held back by outdated accounts systems.

Now Kamarin has installed the latest software, Business Cloud Essentials (BCE), to manage all of Hortech’s demands.

Hortech’s managing director, Wayne Seaman, said: “praises, “We wanted a system for the future.”

Kamarin’s sales director, Danny Gill, said: “Hortech has a clear vision for its future. BCE will allow them to adapt to future challenges.”