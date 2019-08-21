Health gloves supplier plans multi-million pound expansion in Peterborough

A distributor of medical gloves in Peterborough has embarked on a multi-million pound expansion drive.

Supermax Healthcare, based in Titan Drive, Fengate, has just bought a seven acres site at Kingston Park and plans to begin building a new distribution hub next year.

Supermax Healthcare MD Iain Crawford.''EMN-190820-175728009

It is the latest phase in ongoing growth for the business which began in Peterborough in Stuart House, in St John Street, five years ago before its move to Fengate where it operates from six units and distributes disposable examination gloves across Europe and the Middle East.

Iain Crawford, managing director of the £26 million turover business, said: “Logistically, it works really well for us, as Peterborough has great transport links with the rest of the UK.

“We have built up a team of 25 staff with 20 based in our Peterborough offices. We also have five area sales managers that serve the rest of the UK and Europe.”

The company is best known for its disposable Aurelia Gloves which it supplies to the NHS and wholesale businesses throughout Europe.

It is hoping to copy the success of Aurelia Gloves with the launch of a subscription based contact lens company, Aveo Vision.

Mr Crawford said: “In terms of our success, there are a number of factors.

“We manufacture a fantastic disposable glove range and it’s always expanding. We refer to our customers as partners, we like to build long lasting relationships with our partners, on a business and personal level. As with all businesses, having a great team is really important, we have great staff retention levels.”