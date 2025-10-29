Guesthouse owner calls for support for small hospitality businesses in Autumn Budget
Inga, who manages the day-to-day running of her stylish guesthouse on Tenison Road, says small operators like her are feeling the pressure of ongoing staffing costs, booking site commissions, and rising overheads such as utilities and maintenance.
“Running a guesthouse is incredibly rewarding, but it’s also a constant balancing act,” said Inga. “By the time you cover wages, cleaning, energy bills, and the high fees charged by booking platforms, there’s often very little left. I’m hopeful the Chancellor will recognise that small, independent hospitality businesses need relief, not more costs.”
Cambridge’s tourism economy, she adds, depends heavily on family-run accommodation that provides visitors with a warm, personal experience.
“Guests love staying in independent places like ours because of the character, attention to detail, and genuine hospitality,” Inga added. “We’re proud to represent the heart of local tourism, but every new financial burden makes it harder to keep going. I really hope this Budget supports small businesses rather than pushing them to the brink.”
Inga is calling for measures such as rate relief and VAT adjustments to help independent guesthouses continue contributing to their local economies and providing visitors with a memorable stay.