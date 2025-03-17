Green success for Roythornes’ Operations Director

Leading lawyers Roythornes are celebrating yet another ‘green’ achievement as Operations Director Ann Barrasso was crowned ‘Green Leader’ at the East Midlands Leadership Awards last week.

The awards recognise those individuals who go ‘over and above’ to lead in business, and Ann was recognised due to her leadership of the lawyers Sustainability programme and her enthusiasm in bringing the whole firm together towards a common goal.

Speaking about the award Ann said:

“It was a real surprise to win the award, but I feel it’s recognition for the whole firm and our brilliant Green Team who do so much to drive our interventions as part of our sustainable journey.

Roythornes Operations Director and 'Green Leader' Ann Barrasso

Everyone in the firm has a part to play and the input from all levels has generated significant progress towards our drive to reduce our carbon output and lessen the impact on the planet of the work we do.

It’s a long journey and we’re quite realistic that we have some way to go, but the award is testament to the progress we have made so far and will further energise our efforts towards carbon neutrality.”

The award follows on from being shortlisted for ‘Best Sustainable Strategy’ in the National Legal 500 ESG awards earlier this year – the results of which will be announced later this month.

Roythornes acts for a wide range of individuals and businesses across the UK with an emphasis on advising the agriculture and food sectors – both of which have a close affinity to sustainable business practices.