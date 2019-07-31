Green light for much-needed new business park in Bourne

Plans for a new industrial development in Bourne has been given the green light.

The Riverside Business Park, off Cherry Holt Road, has secured approval from South Kesteven District Council.

Expected to be completed next year, it will offer premises for start-up businesses and more established companies with a mix of smaller units available for let and larger serviced plots offered for sale.

The site is being developed by Workplace Property, which was behind the King Street Industrial Estate in Langtoft, and designed by architects’ practice Harris McCormack.

Dan Hiblin, director at Workplace Property, said: “There is high demand in Bourne for industrial space generally, and for grow-on plots specifically.

“Our development has been designed to support this growth and encourage the expansion of local businesses.”

“It has been very satisfying to witness the success of our tenants at King Street, but frustrating to see them sometimes leave the district for lack of larger premises.

“Riverside Business Park will address this need, help keep Bourne businesses in Bourne and support a vibrant community in which more residents can live and work.”

Jon Hinde, head of economy and skills at InvestSK, South Kesteven’s economic growth and regeneration company, said: “Over the next 20 years, South Kesteven aims to grow its local economy by an additional £1.2 billion, build 14,000 new homes and create 10,000 more jobs.

“This decision is an important milestone in bringing forward much-needed employment land to enable local companies to expand in the district and contribute to our ambitious plans for economic growth.

“This new development in Bourne will help to serve the increasing need for grow-on space (between 5,000 and 15,000 sq. ft) to allow our growing businesses to expand beyond small starter units and stay in South Kesteven.”