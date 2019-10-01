Golfers go a 'fairway' to help raise funds for the NSPCC Peterborough Service Centre

Enthusiastic golfers were on target when they raised more than £5,000 to help protect children in Peterborough.

The players were competing in an annual golf day organised by the NSPCC Peterborough Business Group.

The tournament, which took place in King's Lynn, was followed by an auction, raffle and dinner.

The money raised will go towards funding the NSPCC’s Peterborough Service Centre, helping more children to recover from sexual abuse and combat sexual exploitation in the

city.

Sue Whitwood, manager of the Peterborough Service Centre, said: “The amount raised from this event is outstanding and shows what can be achieved through hard work and dedication.

“Last year our Letting The Future In service in Peterborough helped almost 600 children recover from sexual abuse, while hundreds of parents and carers were also taught about

how to help children who have suffered from this form of abuse.*

“The money raised from this event will go a long way in making our resources even more available to those in need.

“Without the help of Hegarty Solicitors and our volunteers this event wouldn’t be possible and we are very thankful for all their help.”

The Peterborough Service Centre offers numerous programmes to children such as Letting The Future In, which helps young people aged between four to 17 overcome the trauma of

sexual abuse.

Sessions are carried out through therapeutic play, where children are encouraged to work through past experiences in a safe environment and continue to rebuild their lives so they

can look forward to the future.

Kally Singh, a partner at Hegarty Solicitors and one of the event organisers, said: “Our subcommittee felt we wanted to go to a course we had not used before, where guests

were unlikely to have played.

“This decision played a key part in the event becoming fully subscribed.

"The sun shone and the course was in immaculate condition.

"Everyone I spoke to thoroughly enjoyed the day and the event, it’s was a such success for our local NSPCC.”