Forterra helps fund the Whittlesey Festival

Leading building products manufacturer, Forterra has made a £1,000 donation towards the Whittlesey Festival, which took place recently.

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An annual event, the Whittlesey Festival caters to the whole community to provide a low to no cost day out for the families of Whittlesey, near Peterborough.

The whole town is closed off for the event with an exciting mix of musicians and attractions, as well as food and craft vendors that provide an abundance of fun for the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The town is home to Forterra’s Kings Dyke brick works site and quarry. Forterra has been a big part of the local community and has been proud to provide support over the years, most recently with the Must Farm bronze age discovery and the refurbishment of the exhibition space at Flag Fen Archaeology Park.

Whittlesey Festival, The Royal British Legion Band and Corp of Drums from Romford

Following the official opening, which was overseen by the Mayor of Whittlesey Councillor Alex Miscandlon, this year visitors were treated to spectacles from The Royal British Legion Band and Corp of Drums from Romford, The Louisiana Rhythm Kings Jazz Band, Tri-County Pipes and Drums, Jez'O Comedy magic show and many more activities in St Mary's Church and Church Yard Green along with around 150 pre-booked classic cars.

Organised by volunteers who make up the committee for the Whittlesey Festival, it’s been running since 2008 with huge turnout of around 4,500 people each year.

Averil Cosstick, Administrator and Advertising officer of the Whittlesey Festival, said, “We are very grateful that Forterra has made this donation. It makes such a difference when we have the means to put on as much as we can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We aim for all the families in the town to have a wonderful day out, and being able to provide them with an array of exciting festivities is such an important goal.

Whittlesey Festival, Peterborough Highland Pipe Band

"This is one of the big events families can bring their children to over the year, so we stand as a vital part of the local community bringing relaxed fun and a festive atmosphere.”

Adam Smith, Commercial Director at Forterra, said, “We are glad to see the Whittlesey Festival can continue to provide the variety of fun activities for the local families.

"It’s great we can support events such as the Festival through our Community Fund and see so many communities thrive as a result. We are delighted to see the festival has had another successful year and hope it does so for many more to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Forterra Community Fund gives charities, clubs, groups and societies the opportunity to apply for funding or building products to be used in projects that make a positive contribution to their local community.

To apply to the fund, please visit https://www.forterra.co.uk/about-us/community/community-fund/.

For more information on Forterra and its community engagements visit: https://www.forterra.co.uk/about-us/community/.