Former Thomas Cook worker sets up jobs website for staff after travel firm’s collapse

Have your say

A new jobs website has been set up for Thomas Cook staff after the firm’s collapse.

Jobs 4 Thomas Cook has been set up by Gareth Simpson who spent nine-10 years working for the travel giant overseas and in UK retail.

Thomas Cook's head office in Lynch Wood

Gareth said: “I bought this domain and have created a simple job board style website for all employers and agencies to post live vacancies on so that all the jobs are in one place.

“There is a lot of amazing talent out there looking for a job. Let’s put our Thomas Cook family before profit, competition and anything else.”

The not-for-profit website is so far listing 210 jobs from 105 companies.

Firms can advertise their jobs for free.

Around 9,000 people were working for Thomas Cook in the UK before it went bust, with more than 1,000 in Peterborough where the company’s head office is based,

It was also announced yesterday that the German and Polish units of the collapsed tour operator have said they are entering bankruptcy proceedings.

The jobs website can be viewed at: https://jobs4thomascook.com/.

Meanwhile, offers of support have continued to flood in for Thomas Cook workers who are now seeking new employment.

Vivacity has announced it is offering two free tickets to staff to go to a show at the Key Theatre, with 16 options to choose from.

RELATED: New Facebook page for Thomas Cook staff includes all offers of support including free leisure facilities and gifts

Large Peterborough jobs fair organised for Thomas Cook staff