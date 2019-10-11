Former Thomas Cook staff set to return to work as Peterborough travel shops are re-opened

About 30 retail staff of collapsed Thomas Cook will return to work in Peterborough under a rescue deal by a leading travel agents

Independent travel agents Hays has agreed new leases on the ex-Thomas Cook stores at the Queensgate shopping centre in Peterborough city centre and at Serpentine Green, in Hampton.

The Hampton store, employing 20 staff, was the ninth new concept Discovery store - complete with Virtual Reality tools - opened by Thomas Cook as it looked for new ways to attract customers into its retail stores.

Bosses of Hays Travel say the stores are expected to re-open in a couple of days.

The announcement comes after Hays revealed it had bought 555 former Thomas Cooks across the UK in a move that is thought could save about 2,500 jobs.

It comes just 18 days after holiday giant Thomas Cook- the world's oldest tour operator - collapsed with 20,000 jobs lost worldwide including 89,000 in the UK and 1,000 plus in Peterborough.

The company's liquidation with debts reported to total £1.7 billion sparked an outburst of anger and accusations from staff, civic leaders and national politicians stunned by the loss of an iconic British brand.

It triggered the creation by the government of a National Taskforce to oversee the repatriation of 150,000 holiday-makers and ensure that redundant staff received benefits and help to find new employment.

For Thomas Cook's former directors, including chief executive Peter Fankhauser, there is likely to be an appearance before a House of Commons Select Committee as MPs demand answers about the amount bosses paid themselves in salaries and bonuses while the company sank deeper into the red.

The Financial Reporting Council is also carrying out an inquiry into the auditing of the Thomas Cook accounts.