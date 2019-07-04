Flower wall designers from Peterborough serve up a Wimbledon treat

A creative Peterborough couple have secured a prestigious order to serve up a floral treat at the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

Elegant Design Events, of Arundel Road - run by husband and wife team, Laura and Gavin Hopkins - has been invited to create a flower wall for drinks brand Pimms.

It is the second year the couple have secured the contract at the prestigious venue.

Mrs Hopkins said: “This was one of our first big national clients last year and has now resulted in a repeat order.

“We have been in business for just over two years and we’re passionate about creating eye-catching floral displays and are delighted to be providing flower walls for such well-known brands.”

Elegant Design’s works are proving to be a popular backdrop to renowned brands and venues. As well as framing the Pimms bar on Henman Hill, Wimbledon, the flower walls have been used at The Refinery, Bankside, Ketel One Vodka at All Bar One, Regent Street, and Tanqueray Gin at Browns, West India Quays and Nottingham.