First look at how 120 job creating Moto service station at A1M Peterborough could appear

Developers have released the first image showing how a planned service station at Sawtry might appear.

Moto Hospitality is planning to invest £20 million in the construction of a service station at junction 15 on the northbound side of the A1M at Sawtry.

The proposed site for the Sawtry Service Area.

The development, which would include a Marks & Spencer 'Simply Food' outlet, is expected to create up to 120 jobs.

Moto has begun a public consultation with Sawtry residents ahead of submitting a planning application to Huntingdon District Council.

The proposed development land is a brownfield site that is home to a now closed budget hotel.

A consultation event will take place on June 5 at Sawtry Village Hall, Green End Road, Sawtry, between 3.30pm and 8pm.

Members of the public can also leave feedback and find answers to their questions at the project’s website: www.moto-sawtryservices.com, which will be updated throughout

the consultation process.