First look at how 120 job creating Moto service station at A1M Peterborough could appear

This image shows how the proposed Moto service area could appear.
This image shows how the proposed Moto service area could appear.
0
Have your say

Developers have released the first image showing how a planned service station at Sawtry might appear.

Moto Hospitality is planning to invest £20 million in the construction of a service station at junction 15 on the northbound side of the A1M at Sawtry.

The proposed site for the Sawtry Service Area.

The proposed site for the Sawtry Service Area.

The development, which would include a Marks & Spencer 'Simply Food' outlet, is expected to create up to 120 jobs.

Moto has begun a public consultation with Sawtry residents ahead of submitting a planning application to Huntingdon District Council.

The proposed development land is a brownfield site that is home to a now closed budget hotel.

A consultation event will take place on June 5 at Sawtry Village Hall, Green End Road, Sawtry, between 3.30pm and 8pm.

Members of the public can also leave feedback and find answers to their questions at the project’s website: www.moto-sawtryservices.com, which will be updated throughout

the consultation process.