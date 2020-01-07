Find out why this Peterborough food firm is hungry for awards success

Staff at a food supplier in Peterborough are keeping their fingers crossed for a double awards triumph.

Eagle Foods, based in Anteon House, in Newark Road, has been short listed for honours at two different awards contests.

The company, which has been trading for more than 20 years and has 30 employees ranging from office staff, warehouse pickers, HGV or van drivers, forklift drives to telesales, has been named as a finalist at the British Asian Muslim Awards 20202.

Arman Zabair, the firm’s head of sales, said: “We won this award last year and very much hope we might win the award for the second year running.”

The company has also been short listed at the Islam Channel Business Awards 2020 in March in London.

Mr Zabair said: “We have been nominated for this award for the first time.”

He added: “The awards mean a lot to us as a company and to the staff who in the background work very hard each day everyday to ensure our customers get the best service and products.

“The awards and the publicity from them help us towards getting our name out there as we are from a small city of Peterborough and up against some very strong competition

“By winning these awards people get to know about our brands in the market too.

He said: “And because of our success last year we have been nominated to the Islam Channel Awards which will give us international recognition as there programme is aired in two languages in over 100 countries along with pod cast downloads.”