Find out why this Peterborough company is shining a light for leading retailers

A specialist company in Peterborough that supplies the lighting for leading retailers is preparing for expansion.

Shoplight, based in Cygnet Park, Hampton, was set up by husband and wife team Mark and Melanie Shortland and has just celebrated its fifth anniversary.

It is working with 30 different retailers in the UK and Europe, including footwear company Skechers, Mountain Warehouse, Waterstones, Moss Bros, Starbucks and new comers End Clothing and Gentle Monsters.

And, with its newly launched lighting design brand, Studio R, it is proving to be a beacon of hope in the gloom that currently seems to surround many retailers.

Now Spotlight, which is set to take on its ninth member of staff and has a £2 million plus turnover, is about to relocate to much larger premises in Titan Drive, Fengate, with an investment of around £150,000.

Mr Shortland, who spent 18 years with two leading lighting companies, said: “Five years ago, my wife and I sat down and felt there was an opportunity to do something that was really specialised.

Melanie and Mark Shortland, founders of Shoplight.

“Retail has changed over the last 18 years. Retailers are looking to reduce the number of stores, but they have to make those left work harder.

“We took the view we should invest more into our clients. So last year we launched Studio R to help retailers with the initial conceptual lighting design.

Mr Shortland added: “Most retailers understand that lighting is critical to what they do. Lighting never works independently. It’s impact is based on flooring, ceiling, merchandising layout.

“Good lighting is about integrating it into the store.”