Find out which Peterborough firm won the top title at the English Women’s Awards

The boss of a leading Peterborough company has spoken of her delight at winning a national award.

Joanne Bass, chief executive and founder of XL Displays, in Manasty Road, Orton Southgate, said winning the Business of the Year title at the second English Women’s Awards was ‘incredible’.

She added: “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the amazing team at XL Displays who work tirelessly every day to ensure the business is a success.

“This award is a direct reflection of the work that our team puts in, and I am thrilled for everyone in the office because this award is not just for me, it’s for them, too.

“The calibre of the women in attendance at this awards evening is phenomenal, and it’s been a pleasure to have had the opportunity to get to know some of the fabulous women behind some of our country’s most successful businesses.”

Winning an award is the icing on the cake and I can’t thank everyone enough.”

The exhibition stand manufacturer saw off challenges from The Cambridge Satchel Company and Grenade, Colombus Global UK and Porterbrook to win the award.

Irfan Younis, chief executive of the English Women’s Awards, said “We were delighted to host exceptional finalists who make such brilliant role models and are leading a new generation of women and girls to greater success and open doors.

“We look forward to growing this campaign and are excited to see it evolve over coming years.”

This is the fourth business award XL Displays has won since its launch in 2010 and is the fourth time Joanne has been honoured for her female leadership. In 2016, she won the Natwest Every Woman Athena Award, the Women Leader’s Award in 2017 and the Forward Ladies Female Entrepreneur Award in 2018.

XL Displays was ranked 84th in the 2018 Sunday Times Virgin Atlantic Fast Track 100 list.