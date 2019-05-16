Find out when the latest arrival at Peterborough's Queensgate shopping centre will throw open its doors

A fast growing footwear retailer is to open its doors next week in Peterborough's Queensgate shopping centre.

Global brand Skechers will open on May 24 and has promised customers fun, games and prizes on its first day of business.

The lifestyle and performance retailer will move into a 2,611 sq ft unit on the Upper Mall in the former River Island store.

Skechers, which offers diverse lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, sprang into life 27 years ago at the height of the grunge trend, with just one style - a men’s logger boot.

Now the retailer has more than 3,000 shoe styles on its shelves and operates from more than 3,000 stores in 170 countries.

At the launch of the new store, customers will be able to try out shoe collections for men, women and children and get a chance to play Spin and Win.

A Skechers' spokesperson said: "Everyone wins a prize – and with vouchers, discounts and chocolates all up for grabs."

In the run up to the opening, Queensgate will be running a competition on its social media channels in which a family can win free shoes of their choice for two adults and two children.

Mark Broadhead, centre director at Queensgate Shopping Centre, said: “We are very excited to welcome Skechers to Queensgate.

"We know our customers will be excited about this new addition, and we hope plenty of you will come along to the grand opening event to help celebrate."