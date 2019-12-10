Find out how Natasha has bounced back after Thomas Cook collapse by setting up own holiday business

A former employee with Thomas Cook has moved back into the holiday industry by setting up her own business.

Natasha Butler has become a franchisee with the independent Travel Counsellors - running her own business around-the-clock from home in Thorney.

She said: “It is a new kind of travel agent - one that specialises in a highly personalised service and genuinely cares – that’s why the business is always available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for its customers.

She said: “The in-house technology available to me is incredible – better than anything I have used on the high street - and means I can search through thousands of holiday options for my customers at the best prices.

Natasha, who spent six years with Thomas Cook before its collapse on September 23 this year, said: “When I received the news about Thomas Cook I was so upset.

“We were told everything was okay and the escalation in media coverage was to be expected.

“It was such a shock to all of us.

“We were all in the office on the Monday morning and waited what seemed forever to find out how it was going to impact everybody.

“Watching my friends and colleagues panicking about their future, hugging each other and crying their eyes out.

“I never want to go through that again.”

Now Natasha is looking to build her new business into a success story of its own.

She said: “I wanted to stay in travel because I have such a passion for it.

“When you can make that dream come true for someone and find everything they have always wanted and then essentially live through it with them, it’s the best feeling.

She added: “I haven’t been lucky enough to travel the world, but sometimes I feel like I have because I have everyone’s stories of their holidays and experiences to take that joy in.

“Let’s face it - how couldn’t you get excited when talking about travel.”

To discuss holiday plans, Natasha can be contacted on 01243 33 00 33 or e-mail Natasha.Butler@travelcounsellors.com

