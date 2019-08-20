Expansion move for Peterborough plastic and metals supplier

A supplier of metal and plastics is expanding its operations with a move to larger premises.

Locate Supplies, currently based in a 4,800 sq ft unit in Orton Southgate, is moving to a 22,000 sq ft newly built warehouse and offices in Peregrine Court, on the Eagle Business Park in Yaxley.

The company is part of the TW Metals Group, will be the first occupier of Peregrine Court.

Gail Thomas, vice president and managing director of TW Metals Europe, said, “In seeking new premises, while we needed to remain in the Peterborough area for operational reasons, we also had to substantially increase the size of our accommodation due to business expansion plans.

“Not only does Peregrine Court tick those boxes but the opportunity to benefit from brand new premises was something too good to let pass.

“We would struggle to find more suitable accommodation in such a strategic location.”

Peregrine Court, alongside Harrier Court, are under construction as part of the second phase of Eagle Business Park.

They offer industrial/warehouse accommodation in units ranging in size from 2,870 sq ft to 10,000 sq ft.

A spokesman for commercial agents Barker Storey Matthews said that with more than two thirds of the units at Peregine Court and half the units at Harrier Court either reserved or under offer, the developments are proving popular with industrial operators in the region, such as Locate Supplies Ltd, who are unable to find the commercial accommodation they seek in Peterborough’s older commercial stock.