Expansion for Peterborough engineering company

An engineering company is Peterborough is expanding its operations.

E F Engineering has just agreed a new lease on an extra unit at Axis Park on Manasty Road, in Orton Southgate.

The company, which provides a range of specialist engineering services, has agreed to a new five-year lease for an additional 2,768 sq ft at unit 19D.

The business is already based on Axis Park and its new expansion will leave it occupying a total of 12,780 sq ft across two units.

The lease was agreed by Aberdeen UK Property Fund, advised jointly by Savills and Richardson’s.

The deal is the latest move at the park since the launch of eight new-build units.

Edward Gee, associate director in the business space team at Savills Peterborough, said: “This latest transaction follows a deal to Metro Rod which completed earlier this year.

“As a result, there are now only a small number of units available to let at a starting quoting rent of £7.50 per sq ft.

He added: “Axis Park provides good quality warehouse accommodation in the well-established commercial location of Orton Southgate.”